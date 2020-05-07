...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...
VERY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON WITH MINIMUM
HUMIDITY VALUES OF 15 TO 25 PERCENT. NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS
BETWEEN 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WILL BE IN PLACE
THIS AFTERNOON. THE COMBINATION OF VERY DRY RELATIVE HUMIDITIES
AND BREEZY WINDS WILL CREATE NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER
CONDITIONS THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING.
THESE CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT RAPID SPREAD OF ANY FIRES THAT
DEVELOP. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURNING.
Charges were filed Monday, May 4, by the Sawyer County district attorney’s office, accusing a Winter-area resident of arson by burning down a barn and two nearby outbuildings north of Winter on March 27, 2020.
Dale J. Beissel, 64, 6996N Hwy. 70, Winter, is charged with felony arson of a building without the owner’s consent and two felony counts of criminal damage to two houses on the property whose siding was melted by the barn fire. Beissel is summoned to appear in court June 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.