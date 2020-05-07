Charges were filed Monday, May 4, by the Sawyer County district attorney’s office, accusing a Winter-area resident of arson by burning down a barn and two nearby outbuildings north of Winter on March 27, 2020.

Dale J. Beissel, 64, 6996N Hwy. 70, Winter, is charged with felony arson of a building without the owner’s consent and two felony counts of criminal damage to two houses on the property whose siding was melted by the barn fire. Beissel is summoned to appear in court June 16.

