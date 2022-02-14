William ”Wild Bill” Robert Dost, age 86 of Baraboo, formerly of Ogema, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on March 17, 1935 to parents Walter and Myrtle (Reminger) Dost.

On February 14, 1986 in Philips, WI William married Susan “Sue” Rehbein. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years for his lifelong career. He was also a member of the local 139 operating engineers.

