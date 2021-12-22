Age 71, of Butternut, died on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his home. He was born on November 24, 1950 in Ashland, the son of Gerald and Ruth (Leitl) Walker. William was a lifelong resident of Butternut. On July 15, 1972 he married Carol Thoms. He was a truck driver for many years until his retirement. William enjoyed cutting wood, gardening, working the family farm, and most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Carol of Butternut, (3)sons: Mike (Dawn) Walker of Park Falls, Tim Walker of Butternut, and Randy (Deanna) Walker of Arbor Vitae, (7)grandchildren: Hannah, Kaylee, & Riley, Colton & Grady, and Devan & Zander, (2)great-grandchildren: Charlie and Aurora, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers: Robert and James Walker.
