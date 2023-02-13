William “Bill” R. Helberg, age 80, of Butternut, died with his wife by his side on Friday February 3, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls. He was born on April 30, 1942, the son of Roy and Lorraine (Cummings) Helberg. After High School he joined the National Guard and served his country. On January 26, 1963 he married his best friend, Dorothy Hogue in Park Falls. They recently celebrated 60 years of a happy marriage. Bill was a hardworking man who loved his family and community. He was a crane operator at the Flambeau Paper Mill for 37 years. Following in his father’s footsteps, he became the President of the Flambeau Area Sportsmen’s Club and thoroughly enjoyed teaching safety classes, including Hunter, Gun, Snowmobile, ATV, and Boat Safety. He further served his community by building toys and games for children to enjoy at various events. He was a skilled wood worker, great story-teller, and wonderful friend. Bill enjoyed traveling, cutting firewood, talking with friends, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy of Butternut, and daughter Mary (Vic) Helberg of Park Falls, (2)sisters; Elizabeth “Sue” Miller of Green Bay, and Janice (Lowell) Thoms of Appleton, his special friend and brother-in-law Rob (Val) Hogue of Park Falls, and by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Earl Miller.

To plant a tree in memory of William Helberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments