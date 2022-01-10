William "Bill" Edward Conrad, born January 27,1942, in the Town of Essex Massachusetts, passed away Christmas Day December 25, 2021. Bill was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and worked at Oscar Meyers for 27 years. Since the first day coming to Ogema, Wisconsin, for his first deer hunting trip in 1959/60 he knew that was the place he wanted to live. He loved working in the woods, making Maple Syrup, deer hunting, and fishing. When he wasn't in Ogema, he was with grandchildren either in Wisconsin or Massachusetts watching and cheering their hockey games since they were little or just playing a game of Eucker. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those that asked, and he lived with a firm handshake and his word was his word.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Conrad; mother, Bessie Conrad; brother, Herbert (Skip) Conrad; and brother-in-law, Ronnie McCarthy.
