Wisconsin Rural Report

FILE - In this March 21, 2012, file photo, a farmer tills a field Wednesday, March 21, 2012, in rural Hazel Green, Wis. Maintaining an office within state government to champion issues unique to rural Wisconsin, prioritizing the needs of rural areas and making sure economic development programs benefit rural areas are among the recommendations made Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, by a task force created Gov. Tony Evers .(Jessica Reilly/Telegraph Herald via AP)

 Jessica Reilly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Maintaining an office within state government to champion issues unique to rural Wisconsin, prioritizing the needs of rural areas and making sure economic development programs benefit rural areas are among the recommendations made Wednesday by a task force created Gov. Tony Evers.

The governor announced the commission on rural prosperity during his State of the State speech in January. The 12-member commission held three virtual meetings and received comments from more than 500 people across the state before issuing its report and recommendations.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments