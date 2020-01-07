The Phillips Wave returned to swimming competition coming off of the holiday break traveling to Ladysmith on Jan. 4. Participating teams included host school Ladysmith and visiting schools Rice Lake, Medford, Eau Claire Aquatics, Lakeland, Black River Falls, Blair/Taylor, Antigo, Fort McCoy and the Bay Area swim team, totaling approximately 275 swimmers for one of the largest regular season meets of the year.
Avalyn Huggard led the age eight and under group again this week, placing first in the 25 free, fourth in the 50 free, fourth in the 25 fly and first in the 25 breaststroke. Claryse Johnson placed second in the 25 back. Delaney Spencer had her first placing of the year, earning a fourth in the 25 back. The 100 free relay consisting of Claryse Johnson, Amber Vandehei, Kiana Baratka and Avalyn Huggard earned a second place finish.
