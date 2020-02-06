The age eight-and-under 100 free relay consisting of Avalyn Huggard, Amber Vandehei, Claryse Johnson and Sophia Lenz ended the meet on Saturday on a very exciting note by grabbing a sixth place medal in the event.
The Phillips Wave 10-year-old and younger team competed in the CWSC Championship on Feb. 1. Pictured (front row from left): Jack Huggard, Fiona Huggard, Coach Sara Huggard, Scarlett Huggard, Tyler Smith; (back row): Gabby Prostek, Ruby McCormick, Elsie Bending, Will Pisca, Sophia Lenz, Amber Vandehei, Claryse Johnson, and Trinity Smith.
Photo by Sara Huggard
Junior swimmer and co-team captain Jazlynn Ludwig led off the women’s open 200 medley relay with a strong backstroke and competed well in her individual backstroke events all season as well.
Photo by Krista Nieto
The Phillips Wave 10-year-old and younger team competed in the CWSC Championship on Feb. 1. Pictured (front row from left): Jack Huggard, Fiona Huggard, Coach Sara Huggard, Scarlett Huggard, Tyler Smith; (back row): Gabby Prostek, Ruby McCormick, Elsie Bending, Will Pisca, Sophia Lenz, Amber Vandehei, Claryse Johnson, and Trinity Smith.
The Phillips Wave swim team competed in the Central Wisconsin Swim Conference championship meet in Medford Feb. 1-2. Swimmers from all 16 conference teams that advanced from the two divisional swim meets the previous weekend were eligible to compete. Individuals finishing in the top nine earned a medal, as did the top six relays in each age group event.
For the age eight-and-under group, Avalyn Huggard placed sixth in the 25 breast. The eight-and-under 100 free relay consisting of Avalyn Huggard, Amber Vandehei, Claryse Johnson and Sophia Lenz ended the meet on Saturday on a very exciting note by grabbing a sixth place medal in the event.
