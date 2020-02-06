The Phillips Wave swim team competed in the Central Wisconsin Swim Conference championship meet in Medford Feb. 1-2. Swimmers from all 16 conference teams that advanced from the two divisional swim meets the previous weekend were eligible to compete. Individuals finishing in the top nine earned a medal, as did the top six relays in each age group event.

For the age eight-and-under group, Avalyn Huggard placed sixth in the 25 breast. The eight-and-under 100 free relay consisting of Avalyn Huggard, Amber Vandehei, Claryse Johnson and Sophia Lenz ended the meet on Saturday on a very exciting note by grabbing a sixth place medal in the event.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments