PHILLIPS — The Phillips Wave Swim Team hosted its final home swim meet of the season on Jan. 15, with teams attending from Flambeau Area, Black River Falls, Medford, Rice Lake and Tomahawk.

Phillips seniors Emma Tingo and Lydia Holm were recognized during this swim meet. Tingo for 13 years of swimming with the team, and Holm for six years of swimming and assisting this year with the 12 and under age group. Coach Joe Tingo will be stepping down this year as the 13 and over head coach and was also recognized for his many years of service to the team coaching and as acting club president.

