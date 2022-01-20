...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
Fiona Huggard of The Phillips Wave Swim Team competes at the last home meet of the season on Jan. 15. She would earn a cut time for the Midwest Regional swim meet for the girls 11-12 50 free in Minneapolis this March.
Girls 10 and under 200 free relay members of The Phillips Wave Swim Team, from left, Amber Vandehei, Avalyn Huggard, Claryse Johnson and Sophia Lenz, celebrate a first place finish at the last home meet of the season on Jan. 15.
The Phillips Wave Team Coach Joe Tingo is honored for 10 years of service by club vice president Bill McCormick following a Jan. 15 meet, as senior team members Lydia Holm and Emma Tingo are also recognized for their years on the team.
Submitted photo by Sandy Johnson.
Submitted photo by Sandy Johnson.
Submitted photo by Sandy Johnson.
Submitted photo by Sandy Johnson.

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Wave Swim Team hosted its final home swim meet of the season on Jan. 15, with teams attending from Flambeau Area, Black River Falls, Medford, Rice Lake and Tomahawk.
Phillips seniors Emma Tingo and Lydia Holm were recognized during this swim meet. Tingo for 13 years of swimming with the team, and Holm for six years of swimming and assisting this year with the 12 and under age group. Coach Joe Tingo will be stepping down this year as the 13 and over head coach and was also recognized for his many years of service to the team coaching and as acting club president.
