BUTTERNUT — The visiting Washburn Castle Guards rolled to a 31-14 halftime lead en route to a 57-38 Indianhead Conference victory over Butternut in high school girls basketball on Jan. 11.

Jersey Polencheck paced Butternut with 18 points to go along with three steals. Cassy Bortz had eight points and six rebounds and Kendra Pritzl grabbed a dozen rebounds.

