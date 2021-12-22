Warren P. Slightam Sr., 85, of Prentice, WI, passed away on December 7, 2021, in Tomahawk, WI. He was born to Francis and Marjorie (Brinkhoff) Slightam on December 18, 1935, in Madison, WI.

He was a career U.S. Navy Man serving 22 years.

