Walter “Wally” Lizak, 62, of Phillips, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center. He was born July 17, 1959, in Phillips to Daniel and Margaret (Berhow) Lizak.
He was a member of the Anchor of Truth Church in Phillips and enjoyed fishing, hunting, western movies, listening to old radio stories, good music, and spending time with family. Wally also enjoyed teaching. He volunteered his time as an instructor for Hunter Safety, the Young Scientists of America, and as a den leader for the Cub Scouts of America.
Wally graduated from Phillips High School in 1978. He worked as a welder/fabricator at Marquip Inc then was a bus driver for the Phillips School District and always enjoyed bringing the boys basketball team to their games and tournaments. He also worked as a welder for Blount, Ram Rod, and Multitek in Prentice and drove truck for Bauer Tucking of Medford. Most recently, he was a machinist for Tacko where he worked for many years until his retirement. He was married to Margie Ringersma and together they had three children.
He is survived by his wife Margie of 38 years; children Rachel of Phillips, Leon of Madison, and Ashley (Cody) Teller of Phillips; five beautiful grandchildren Modesta, Annabell, Isaiah, Kennadi, and Josephine; brothers, Ed (Julie) of Phillips, Ken (Lori) of Ashland, Doug (Diane) of Wausau; sisters Helen Franek of Ashland and Millie (Bruce) Godfrey of Catawba; sisters-in-law Sally Smith of Sauk City, Sue Rakow of Madison, Rose (Ken) Klawiter of Portage, Nancy (Brian) Szymik of Park Falls, Jane Frederickson of Marshfield; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Wally was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill of Antelope Ca., sister June Moore of Ashland, infant sister JoAnne, and his grandparents.
A Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 at the Phillips Municipal Building, 174 South Eyder Avenue, Phillips, WI 54555. Visitation will begin at noon until the start of service.
