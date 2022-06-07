Walter Roy Suominen, 77, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Atlantic, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ankeny, Iowa with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the Bondurant City Cemetery. Walt was born January 24, 1945, in Ironwood Michigan to Roy and Vivian (Luoma) Suominen. In high school, he was a gifted athlete in team sports. He was a tight end in football a center in basketball and ran high hurdles in track. He earned a scholarship to play football at the University of Wisconsin at Superior. He graduated high school in 1963 and went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point. Walt worked for Echlin for 30 years selling auto parts and retired in 2003, with many memorable stories from his days in NAPA stores across the state. He then spent a few years as a car jockey for Dewey Ford. He liked to hunt deer with his dad and brother and was an avid fisherman spending many fishing trips in northern Wisconsin. Walt was a sincere Godfather and Papa Walt. He was a faithful Green Bay Packers fan. Walt is survived by his brother, Don (Paula) Suominen; sister, Jane Suominen; nephew David (Lindsay) Suominen, great-nephews Michael Suominen and Jacob Suominen; goddaughter Carrie (Michael) Bauer and children (Christopher and Ruthie); and goddaughter Alice Kulinski; sister-in-law Jan (Jim) Rzentkowski; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ankeny. Please visit www.ankenyfuneralhome.com for the Suominen family.
To plant a tree in memory of Walter Suominen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
