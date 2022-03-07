Wallace Bellmore, 90, of Park Falls, Wis., died on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

He was born in Iron Mountain, Mich., on March 12, 1931, son of the late John and Josephine (Pirlot) Bellmore.

To plant a tree in memory of Wallace Bellmore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments