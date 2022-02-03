...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Greg Scribner, of High Bridge, rides a 1976 Rupp Rally snowmobile over the trail bridge with a group leaving Glidden, en route to Cayuga on Saturday as part of the Glidden Sno-Bears Snowmobile Club’s second poker run and vintage snowmobile show. He is trailed by Riley Works, 11, of North Branch, Minnesota, on a 1998 SRX 700, and Malia Anderson, 12, of Marengo, on vintage Polaris.
Greg Scribner, of High Bridge, with his prize vintage 1963 Arctic Cat Model 100, on Saturday at the Glidden Sno-Bears Snowmobile Club’s second poker run and vintage snowmobile show. Scribner restored the machine back to factory condition.
Greg Scribner, left, of High Bridge, with a 1976 Rupp Rally snowmobile, and Riley Works, 11, of North Branch, Minnesota, with a 1998 SRX 700, on Saturday as part of the Glidden Sno-Bears Snowmobile Club’s second poker run and vintage snowmobile show.
Malia Anderson, 12, of Marengo, rides a vintage Polaris snowmobile over the trail bridge with a group leaving Glidden, en route to Cayuga on Saturday as part of the Glidden Sno-Bears Snowmobile Club’s second poker run and vintage snowmobile show.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
