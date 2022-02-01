Age 50, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was called to Heaven peacefully with her children by her side on December 16, 2021, after a valiant fight with Covid 19. Vicki was born on August 15, 1971, in Park Falls, to Franklin James Seitz and Arlene (Eikanger) Seitz. She graduated from the Park Falls High School class of 1989. First and foremost, Vicki was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She loved the beach, drives in the mountains, and horses. Vicki worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield and attended Central Triad Church in High Point, NC. She lived her life loving Jesus and praising His name.
Vicki is survived by her mother Arlene Seitz of Park Falls, two sons: Ty Seitz of Phillips and Bo Seitz of Appleton, her daughter Katrynia Seitz of Winston-Salem, NC, as well as five grandchildren: Erika, Abigail, Ethan, Logan, and Finley. She is also survived by two brothers: Jerry Seitz of Ashland and Glenn (Debra) Seitz of Fifield, two sisters: Kim (John) Smith of Fifield and Beth (Neal) Zirbel of Fifield, many nieces, nephews and a special friend Carl Wolfe of Oakfield. She was preceded in death by her father.
