...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
A pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Price County Public Health Officer Michelle Edwards, residents are still getting vaccinated, and new people are still coming in every week, but the rate of those getting vaccinated is “much slower” than it has been since the vaccines first became available. A total of 10,735 doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents of Price County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. For the week of May 16, the number of vaccines given was listed at 262, down from 397 the previous week. Looking at numbers in late February and early March showed the highest vaccine demand for the county. During the week of February 28, the county saw 894 doses of the vaccine administered and 869 the following week.
Statewide 46.8% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. In Price County, that number is 43.6%. Edwards cautioned that this was based on total population. With infants and children under 12 not eligible for the vaccine, this number would never be 100%. However, a breakdown by age group would provide a more accurate picture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.