FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018, file photo is University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery on the UW-Madison campus, in Madison, Wis. Chancellor Blank delivered a sobering message Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, about the state's flagship campus as the fall semester looms, saying "we're in a real financial crisis” due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank delivered a sobering message Wednesday about the state's flagship campus as the fall semester looms, saying "we're in a real financial crisis" due to the coronavirus pandemic.
How bad the crisis will be depends on several factors, Blank said in an online presentation at the Rotary Club of Madison. Those include whether students who are enrolled for the fall semester actually show up, how deep state budget cuts are and whether the Legislature gives the university the authority to borrow money.
