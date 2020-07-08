MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can't reopen safely this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge among young people.

The university plans to reopen as scheduled but classes with more than 100 students will be held online only and all in-person instruction will stop at Thanksgiving to prevent students from bringing the virus back to campus following the break.

