Phillips High School wrestler Kaylie Upson won her first regional championship and became the first female sectional qualifier from Phillips High School on Jan. 30 at the WIAA Division 3 Regional.

The Phillips High School wrestling team opened its postseason competition on Jan. 30 at the WIAA Division 3 Regional in Cornell. Junior Kaylie Upson won her first regional championship and became the first female sectional qualifier from Phillips High School. Kaylee wrestling at 195 received a first-round forfeit, In the semi-finals, she pinned Keven Anderson of Bruce in 2:37. In the finals, Kaylie matched up with Collin Luhtala of Chequamegon. She picked up a first-period fall in the finals match to punch her ticket to St. Croix Falls next weekend.

Senior Parker Anderson (182), also advanced to next weekend's sectional by finishing second. Anderson received an opening-round bye, before picking up a pin over Caleb Wojcik in just 50 seconds. In the finals, Anderson found himself on the losing end of a tough 12-5 decision. The top two wrestlers from the Feb. 6 sectional will advance to state the following weekend. The state tournament will be held at Wausau East High School this year, with very limited seating available.

