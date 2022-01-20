PARK FALLS — Two of the seven Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls Auxiliary’s $1000 scholarship winners in 2021 were not included with the original announcement. The auxiliary has provided the information and photos to ensure that Madilyn Brunner and Breanna Dunn receive the same recognition for choosing healthcare careers and earning the scholarship award.

Madilyn Brunner, daughter of Jason and Nicki Brunner, graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders, with a minor in Psychology and Early Childhood Studies.

