President Donald Trump gives thumbs up while walking to Air Force One upon departure at Chennault International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Trump toured damage from Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amid fury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back, which left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.
White House spokesman Judd Deere told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday that Trump will be meeting with law enforcement officers and “surveying” some of the damage from recent protests that turned destructive.
