PARK FALLS — Bryan Troyer has joined Forward Insurance as the vice president of insurance services, according to a Jan. 6 press release. Forward Insurance is an independent agency with offices in Athens, Marshfield, Park Falls, Phillips, Stanley, Thorp and Withee.

In his role Troyer will lead a team in assisting business, farm, home, life and vehicle insurance customers. The position includes coordination with operations, banking and investment teams to improve services and efficiencies in meeting customer needs.

