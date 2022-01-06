MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Opening statements were scheduled for Tuesday in the trial of a 23-year-old Wisconsin man charged with killing and dismembering his parents.
A jury was selected Monday in Dane County Circuit Court to hear the case against Chandler Halderson, who faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating and hiding a corpse. The criminal complaint in the case has not identified a motive.
