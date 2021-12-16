PRENTICE — Recent snow accumulations have teased an early start to the winter snowmobiling season but conditions are not yet to open the trails, according to a Monday meeting of the Price County Snowmobile Trails Association.

The news came Tuesday from Troy Larson, president of the Price County Snowmobile Trails Association, the parent group of 10 clubs in the county that maintain about 500 miles of trails between them. Larson is also president of the Prentice Bushbenders snowmobile club.

