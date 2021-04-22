...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY ACROSS NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA...
Dry conditions and breezy southwest winds will lead to near-
critical fire weather conditions today. Afternoon relative
humidity will fall to between 15 to 25 percent, with wind gusts
between 15 to 25 mph, and high temperatures in the upper 50s to
lower 60s. Be sure to check restrictions and the fire danger
before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Tourism industry fighting bill that would allow early start to school year
Wisconsin's tourism industry is pushing back against a bill that would let public schools start classes before Sept. 1, telling lawmakers the move would hurt an industry that's been devastated by COVID-19.
Their opposition comes as advocates for the earlier start — including Gov. Tony Evers — argue schools need the option for extra instruction to make up for learning lost during the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.