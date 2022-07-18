Todd Michael Baker, age 58 of Tripoli, WI passed away on Monday, July 11th at his residence. Todd was born on July 28, 1963 in Ladysmith, WI the son of Richard and Rita Baker. Todd graduated from Prentice High School and was self-employed doing construction.

He was a volunteer firefighter with the Willow Region Fire Department and enjoyed four wheeling, snowmobiling, going to rock concerts and rockfest with his wife Pam, swimming and boating with family and helping family, friends and neighbors with projects.

To plant a tree in memory of Todd Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments