Toby Jon left this world to be with his Lord and Savior in Heaven on January 1, 2022. Toby was born in Wray Colorado on August 28, 1958--the firstborn son of Don and Patty Wood. Toby was a rough and tumble child, always up for adventure and harmless mischief, with a kind heart and a soft spot for underdogs. Growing up working at his father's gas station/garage, and his grandparent's farm, his knack for fixing vehicles and implements became apparent--skills that he carried with him throughout his life. Toby was always willing to help someone with a challenging repair, the dirtier the better (Patti can attest to that). After a number of years as a ranch hand on the family farm, his wanderlust got the best of him and he headed out for the wilds of Montana, then a life over the road. But all the while he knew something was missing, something he found in Patti Sweeney, who he married on July 27, 1991.
Toby and Patti moved to northern Wisconsin in 1994, to be closer to her family and perhaps put down some roots. Over his 27+ years in Wisconsin Toby put his talents to work at Concor Tool, Stueber Beverages, Co-op Tire Center, and WP Beverages. Toby was a lifelong outdoorsman--he grew up pheasant hunting in CO, and loved to deer hunt in Wisconsin. As he aged Toby preferred to feed the deer and the birds, and he loved to garden. He had a deep appreciation for the beauty of nature, as well as the challenges it offered. He was an avid reader and especially loved books that chronicled tales of survival and adventure and exploration, and movies and documentaries about the same. Toby would have fit right in 150 years ago in the heady days of America's youth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.