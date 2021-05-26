According to a recent press release, Governor Tony Evers has called a special session of the legislature to expand BadgerCare and invest $1 billion in cost savings realized under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This money would be dedicated to Wisconsin’s economic recovery from the pandemic and be used in over 50 projects across the state. One of those projects involved the Park Falls Mill.
As previously reported, the Timber Producer Cooperative has been looking to reopen the Park Falls and Wisconsin Rapids paper mills that have been idled in recent months. This bill would help with both of those, giving $15 million to the Cooperative to restart operations at the mill in Park Falls as well as $50 million toward restarting the Wisconsin Rapids facility, a much larger facility.
