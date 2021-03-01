MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state has departed from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance by not prioritizing individuals with chronic health conditions as it rolls out coronavirus vaccines in Wisconsin.
In leaving those with chronic conditions until later, the state committee that set Wisconsin's vaccine priority failed to follow CDC advice that says people age 16 to 64 with "underlying medical conditions which increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19" should be vaccinated at the same time as essential workers and people 65 and older.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.