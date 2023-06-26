Thomas James Kronberger Sr., age 89, of Park Falls, died on Friday June 16, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston. He was born on December 24, 1933, in Park Falls, the son of Frank X. and Leona (Hilgart) Kronberger. After his schooling he entered the United States Navy and served on the USS Buckley during the Korean War. On January 29, 1954, he married Rosemary Besaw. Thomas worked as a foreman for St. Croix Fishing Rod Company before working for the Flambeau Paper Mill until his retirement. He was a Union Representative for the Paper Workers Union Local 445 and was a former member of the Park Falls American Legion. He enjoyed gardening, canning, woodworking, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife Rosemary of Park Falls, (3)children: Thomas James Kronberger Jr. of Park Falls, Michael (Kathy) Kronberger of Butternut, and Brenda Lee Hilgart of Park Falls, (5)grandsons: Thomas J. Kronberger III, Matthew W. Hilgart, Ryan T. Hilgart, Michael Kronberger, and Jason Kronberger, (6)great-grandchildren, (2)brothers: Roland (Doris) Kronberger and Peter (Diane) Kronberger, both of Park Falls, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, (6)brothers: Robert, William, Raymond, Frank Jr., Donald, and Theodore, and (3)sisters: Margaret Packard, Dorothy Koch, and Donna Palmer.

