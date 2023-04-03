Lake Leelanau --- Thomas Edwin Mockler, 76, of Lake Leelanau, MI passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at home with his family at his side.

Thomas was born July 2, 1946 in Park Falls, WI the son of Norbert and Ihla (Wells) Mockler.

