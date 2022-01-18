Thomas A. Boers, 76, of Phillips, passed away on January 16, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center – Park Falls, WI. Tom was born on February 4, 1945, to Kenneth and Laverne (Lorenz) Boers, in Milwaukee, WI.
Tom went to High School in De Pere, WI, attended college in Green Bay, before transferring to UW-Madison to complete his Bachelor’s Degree in English. Tom worked in banking in Mequon, WI, and in Tampa Palms, FL, before relocating to Phillips in 1999. He was married to Judith (McLallen) Burgard for 28 years before her passing in 2013. Tom met and married Lynn Wallin on December 31, 2014. He was a member of the Lions Club for many years, member of the Masonic Lodge 137, and the St. John Lutheran Church. He enjoyed feeding the birds and over 25 deer that would come by their home. Tom was a master of puns and loved his constant companion, Andy, his corgi rescue dog.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.