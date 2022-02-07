The Price County Fairgrounds disposition/redevelopment project has not been fully evaluated by the County’s Economic Development group or Tourism in a transparent public process that would allow for building stronger strategic partnerships and leveraging this valuable public asset to achieve its highest and best use.
I acknowledge that both of these groups have been in transition. However, the ongoing transition points to the root problem: a weakening of the organizational and institutional capacity of Price County administrative functions due to retirements and open staff positions.
