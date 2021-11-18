Dr. James Boulter's commentary, "Climate Choices: Scenes from 2020," printed in the Nov. 28 edition of the Price County Review, described the dire straits the U.S. will find itself in by 2050 should we and our leaders fail to immediately make bold investments in an upgraded infrastructure and clean energy future.
The V20 was formed in 2015 by 20 countries that are exceptionally vulnerable to climate change. Today, there are 48 countries that belong to the Climate Vulnerable Forum, representing 1.2 billion people, the global poor of Asia, Africa, Oceania, and South America. They suffer first and worst from an overheating planet, yet they emitted almost none of the emissions that raised global temperatures to their highest levels in civilization's history.
