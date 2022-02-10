...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and and some mixed precipitation expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. A period of mixed
precipitation will be possible as well after the main area of
snow moves off later this evening into the overnight.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Benjamin Franklin once said, "They who would give up an essential liberty for temporary security, deserve neither liberty or security." "Those people who will not be ruled by God will be ruled by tyrants" is a quote from Benjamin Franklin. Goerge Washington stated, "The Constitution is the guide which I will never abandon." This ideology made the United States the envy of the world and the most prosperous and moral country in history.
To many these once entrenched principals are no longer viable as they now replace God with government. The fundamentals of numerous individuals presently align with anti God, anti law and anti constitutional doctrines such as defund the police, do away with the second amendment, unprotected borders, abortion, the racism of Critical Race Theory and the Great Reset. This irrational reasoning of one party is utterly destroying our beloved country as we know it, turning it into a cesspool of chaos, anger and despair.
