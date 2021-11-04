Tonight, at the Park Falls Family Restaurant, a couple seated next to me acknowledged my USS LaSalle LPD-3 cap and when I returned from the john, they had left and paid for my supper.

Three days after my 80th birthday, and 42 years after leaving the Navy, this was the nicest thing anyone has ever done for a veteran they didn't know. Thank you.

