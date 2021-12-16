PARK FALLS — It’s been close but no cigar for the Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut High School hockey team to start the 2021-22 season.

Team SEaL had yet to break into the win column entering play this past weekend. After a 5-0 loss to Antigo at the Park Falls Recreation Arena on Friday, Nov. 19, C/P/B lost three straight games by single tallies — one in overtime — ahead of a rough three-game stretch to start December.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments