PARK FALLS — The eighth-seeded Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut high school hockey team travels to top-seeded Rice Lake on Thursday, Feb. 17 for a 7 p.m. game to open WIAA Division 2 tournament play.
Team SEaL fell 7-2 to Regis/Altoona/McDonell on Feb. 8.
RAM led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 before Marcus Vittone (Grant Kief assist) scored for C/P/B with 29 seconds remaining in the second period. Vittone (Mason Freiburger) scored 2:12 into the third period for Team SEaL.
C/P/B outshot RAM 10-7 in period one. RAM had a 20-4 shot advantage in period two and outshot Team SEaL 8-6 in period three for a 35-20 advantage for the game. Chris Vittone had 28 saves in net for Team SEaL.
C/P/B outshot Tomahawk 26-21 (13-11, 6-5, 7-5 by period) on home ice at the Park Falls Recreation Arena on Thursday, Feb. 10, but fell 6-2.
The Hatchets led 3-2 after one period and added two goals in the second period and one in the third.
Kief (Marcus Vittone) scored 3:17 into the game for Team SEaL and Vittone (Zach Poetzl) scored with 33 seconds left in the first period.
Chris Vittone had 15 saves for C/P/B.
Team SEaL lost 5-3 at Wausau East-Merrill United on Friday, Feb. 11. C/P/B had a 51-32 shot advantage (21-11, 20-15, 10-15 by period). Chris Vittone had 27 saves for Team SEaL.
