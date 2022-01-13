PARK FALLS — Despite being outshot nearly 2-1, the Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut high school hockey team notched its second win of the season, edging the WSFLG (Webster/Siren/Florence/Luck/Grantsburg) Blizzard 3-2 on Friday, Jan. 7, on home ice at the Park Falls Recreation Arena.

Chris Vittone turned away 46 shots in net for Team SEaL.

