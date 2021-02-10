The top-seeded Rice Lake Warriors skated to a 7-0 WIAA Div. 2 regional victory on home ice on Thursday, Feb. 4, over the eighth-seeded Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut High School hockey team.
Rice Lake outshot Team SEaL 17-4 in the first period, building a 6-0 lead. The Warriors added a goal in the second period. Rice Lake outshot Team SEaL 8-4 and 11-3 in the second and third quarters, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.