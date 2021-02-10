The top-seeded Rice Lake Warriors skated to a 7-0 WIAA Div. 2 regional victory on home ice on Thursday, Feb. 4, over the eighth-seeded Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut High School hockey team.

Rice Lake outshot Team SEaL 17-4 in the first period, building a 6-0 lead. The Warriors added a goal in the second period. Rice Lake outshot Team SEaL 8-4 and 11-3 in the second and third quarters, respectively.

