STEVENS POINT — After skating to a 3-0 first period lead, the Stevens Point Pacelli continued on to an 8-2 victory over the visiting Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut high school hockey team on Jan. 15.

Pacelli led 4-0 before Marcus Vittone (Daniel Harfiel, Nolan Niehoff assists) put Team SEaL on the board 11:32 into the second period.

