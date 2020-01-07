The well-traveled Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut High School hockey team dropped a pair of road games, falling 7-2 at Viroqua on Friday, Dec. 27, and 5-2 at Monroe on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Team SEaL, in the midst of a six-game road swing which included trips to Oshkosh, Shawano, Viroqua and Monroe, will have played nine of its first 12 games on opponents' ice when it wraps up the six-game stretch on Jan. 10 against East-Merrill at 7 p.m. in Merrill. C/P/C will skate on home ice at the Park Falls Recreation Arena at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, against Ashland.

