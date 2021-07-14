When Shelli and Larry Arcand’s daughter Amanda began to add home-baked treats to the family’s restaurant and ice cream shop the offerings sold so well it gave birth to an idea. Why not sell the homemade treats from the adjacent store space and add candy into the mix? Thus, the Arcand’s latest business, The Sweet Shop, came to be.
The shop opened in mid-May and offers homemade fudge, chocolates, and cake pops, as well as bulk candies, such as salt-water taffy, that can be purchased mix and match by the pound. There are packaged candies too, including many “old school” varieties like Turkish Taffy, bubble gum cigars, candy cigarettes and the giant all-day suckers. A “survivalist” line includes Crick-ettes coated in a variety of flavors, flavored Larva and several flavors of Ant-lix suckers made with farm-raised ants. For fans of Bob Ross there is a Bob Ross Painter line of candies. Coffee lovers might want to give the coffee flavored sucker spins a try. There is a wide selection for those seeking a sweet treat, chocolate or otherwise. For those with health issues, sugar-free and gluten-free baked goods and candies are also available.
