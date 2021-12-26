Nicholas Millard

Nicholas Millard

BESSEMER, Mich. — A Pennsylvania man is charged with first-degree murder for the a Dec. 24 shooting in Marenisco Township, in Michigan's western Upper Peninsula.

Nicholas Millard, 30, of Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, was arranged on Sunday, Dec. 26, by 98th Circuit Court Judge Anna Talaska in Gogebic County, Michigan. Millard remains in custody at the Gogebic County Jail on $1 million cash bond, according to a Sunday press release from Undersheriff Ross Solberg.

