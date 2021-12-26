...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn and Ashland
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
BESSEMER, Mich. — A Pennsylvania man is charged with first-degree murder for the a Dec. 24 shooting in Marenisco Township, in Michigan's western Upper Peninsula.
Nicholas Millard, 30, of Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, was arranged on Sunday, Dec. 26, by 98th Circuit Court Judge Anna Talaska in Gogebic County, Michigan. Millard remains in custody at the Gogebic County Jail on $1 million cash bond, according to a Sunday press release from Undersheriff Ross Solberg.
