There’s an important primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 15th for the School District of Phillips. Three candidates are vying for one of the seats, which means the top two will move on to the spring election. Everyone living in the Phillips school district will have the opportunity to vote. I strongly urge you to push Bryan Weisrock and Nicholas Trimner through.

Local elections typically aren’t partisan, nor should they be. Meanwhile, it takes guts to run for office and I credit anyone for the time they willingly donate to a cause as great as supporting our youth. But given the current political climate, the choice you make at the ballot will have far-reaching implications for our students and community.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments