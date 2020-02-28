Slipping across the snow like a crew of colorful penguins, youngsters in second and third grade in Phillips School District’s after-school program are spending their Monday and Thursday afternoons learning the lifelong sport of cross-country skiing.

In late January, Phillips Elementary launched the Nordic Rocks program, which was initially developed in 2012 as a means to introduce young people to cross-country skiing. The creation of the program was led by avid skier John Hugus of Wausau, who worked with the Wausau School District and the Central Cross Country Ski Association to bring the program to schools.

