PHILLIPS — There were 35 students who participated in the Phillips School District Speed Rope Jump Contest on Jan. 15, and 13 of them are now qualified for the World Speed Jump Rope Contest to be held in Bloomer on Saturday, Jan. 29.
According to a press release from the Phillips Lions Club, sponsor of the 38th annual event, the students competed by attempting to make the highest number of jumps in a 10-second period. The students in the top two places by division qualified for the contest in Bloomer.
