Twelve students from Chequamegon High School worked with members of the community on Thursday, Feb. 20 as part of the Learn to Connect program. The purpose of the program is to create an environment where students work with community members to teach them about technology. Every month, students aim to answer different technology questions, with this month’s focus on using personal photos to design and print photo books and other picture novelties. Last month’s goal was to instruct members of the community on how to edit and print photos.
All people from the community are invited to attend the next Learn to Connect event on Tuesday, March 17. The event will be held in Room 117 at Chequamegon High School from 9-11:30 a.m. The goal for March is to answer any technology questions or to help with any technology issues. Free refreshments and muffins will be provided.
