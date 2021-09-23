I resent MY tax dollars being wasted on a wild goose chase regarding Wisconsin votes in the 2020 presidential election.

This frivolous program is being spurred on by an ex-president who just won’t admit that he lost the election. In fact, he has made ridiculous comments regarding other elections, such as the recall vote of the governor of California, calling it “rigged” before even one vote was counted. His actions only cast doubt on valid elections and create chaos (which he seems to relish …).

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments